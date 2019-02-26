Mob beaten by leaders but hold onto second

Leaders Seaview Next Tuesday continued their march towards the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness Web Signs Division One title with an 8-4 victory against Rowdy Mob.

Mark Forman (4x100, 102, 2x140, 141 finish) and David Tuplin (100, 132, 2x140, 180) put the Rowdy Mob 2-0 up, but it was short lived as Seaview won the next three through Kristian Thein (4x100, 3x140, 180 and a couple of 18 dart legs), Nathan Careless (3x100, 121, 125, 140, and a 15 dart leg) and Mr Consistency Sam Hewson (4x100, 116, 122, 134, 3x140, 180 and a 17 dart leg).

When the Seaview won both the doubles and trebles the writing was on the wall for the Mob, trailing 5-2 with five singles left.

George Stocks (4x100, 123, 135, 2x140 and an 18 dart leg) and Mark Kirby (4x100) helped pile the misery on the home side, while Shaun Drury (9x100, 140), Rick Garner (3x100, 125, 140) and Martin Bell (4x100, 121, 140) were on target for the Mob.

Ex Service 501s had the chance to leapfrog Rowdy Mob into second spot, but standing in their way was the resurgent Ex Service Sports.

In a fantastic game with loads of high scores, including another maximum for for 501s’s Andy Hardy, it went all the way to the wire.

Leading 3-2 after the opening singles with Bradley Martin (100, 123, 125), Gary Garton (3x100, 125) and Mark Gray (6x100, 2x140), it was the Sports leading the way.

When they won both the doubles and and trebles, Sports looked to be in control.

However, some fantastic performances from Adam Clarke (2x100, 101, 140), Liam Clark (4x100, 119, 122, 123), man of the match Scott Sutton (8x100, 121, 2x140, and three legs all night under 20 darts) and Wayne Burles (2x100, 120, 140) almost pulled off the great escape, but the Sports hung on and secured a 7-5 win.

Pete Evans (5x100, 3x140) and Brad Martin (3x100, 121, 5x140, 105 finish and an 18 darter_ also threw well.

The Attic hosted Ex Service Cobras .

Rob Hewson (2x100, 121, 139, 2x140, 180 and a 17 dart leg) got them off to the perfect start, but the Cobras had not read the script as they reeled off the last four singles, aided by Ken Wilson (100, 122, 125, 140), Ian Chamberlain (2x100, 2x123, 2x140 and an 18 darter) and Tom Thornton (8x100, 122, 123, 140).

With the doubles and trebles shared the Cobras held a shock 5-2 lead.

The Attic continued their bombardment of the trebles with some heavy scoring, 56 tons or better from their team alone.

Greg Richardson (10x100, 103, 123, 135), Charlie Kemp (10x100, 123, 125, 4x140, 180, 19, and 20 darts), Phil Nelson (4x100, 120, 135) and Rob Hewson (3x100, 125, 134, 140, another 180, and a cracking 157 finish and another 18 dart leg) added to their scores but Darrell Webb (7x100, 125, 140) and Roy Parnham secured a fantastic 7-5 victory for the Cobras.

The Highwayman took on winless Red Arrows, where defeat would spell relegation.

Nick Casswell (2x100, 121,180), Stuart Hodson (3x100, 121) and Richard Jackson (100, 122, 140) put up a resistance but the Highwayman ran out 8-4 winners.

Highwayman high scorers were Darren Taylor (5x100, 140), Mark Stumpy Williams (3x100, 125, 127, 135), Lee Dore Snr (3x100, 103, 2x129, 180) and captain Wayne Clarke (6x100 125, 2x140 and a 16 dart leg).

Seaview are currently five points clear of the chasing pack, headed by Rowdy Mob, who are a point clear of 501s, a further point ahead of the Attic.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, Liberal Lads were four points clear in this division prior to this week’s games.

At Jewson Seaview Raiders they had a cracking game as they were held to a stalemate.

Steven Emsen (3x100) and Peter East (4x100, 140, 156) put Raiders 2-0 up but Mark Carter (3x100, 134), Terry Cox (100, 120 finish), Gordon McQuillan (4x100, 140) put the Lads 3-2 up.

The doubles and trebles were shared before the team game saw things levelled at 4-4.

A win for Ex Service Spitfires over Cricket Club saw them move back into second spot.

Paul Lucas (3x100) won the first singles against Liam Simms (2x100) for the Cricket Club, but back came the Spitfires with Ian Dunn, Rick Seaman (4x100), Martin Boss (3x100, 140) and Lee Woods (3x100) putting them in the driving seat at 4-1, going on to win 6-2.

WMC Aces had their wings clipped by the Vine Allstars as they ran out 5-3 winners, to all-but end the hopes of promotion.

Mick Jones (117, 135, 140) was the pick of the Aces scorers.

Liberal Us had a 7-1 victory over Welcome Hillbillies.

John Upton, following his amazing 156 checkout last, week added 3x100, being the only winner for the Welcome.

Hayley Reeson (100, 125) and Paul Fox (3x100, 108, 134) were the pick for the Liberal.

Liberal Lads head the way on 19 points, with Spitfires on 16 in second, Jewson Seaview Raiders on 15 with WMC Aces in fourth on 12 points.