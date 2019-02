Skegness Rugby Club host third-placed Mellish in the Midlands 4 East (North) on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites were beaten 31-19 at Meden vale on Saturday, but will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

In-form Mellish have won their past six contests and sit five places and 40 points above Skegness.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm.