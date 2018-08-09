Matadors remain top following Lads win

Matadors remain top following a 7-3 win over Liberal Lads in the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness’ Web Design Division One.

Mark Thompson (4x100, 121, 123, 2x134, 135, 2x140, 180, 108 finish and a 17 darter), Jonathan Thorndike (2x100, 107, 125), Kristian Thein (4x100, 129, 131, 3x140) and Nathan Careless (7x100, 134, 140, 180) played well to earn victory.

Away side Liberal had Paul Gelder (4x100, 106, 119, 122, 20 dart leg), Gordon McQuillan (7x100, 125, 140) and Mark Carter (5x100, 2x140) on the sheet.

Matadors remain top on leg difference, with Highwayman breathing down their necks level on points after their 7-3 win over the Countryman.

In another high-scoring game with 55-sheet shots, Highwayman’s Lee Dore snr (6x100, 116, 135, 140, 104 finish and an 18 dart leg), Dave Brewin (6x100, 125, 140, 180), Wayne Clarke (4x100, 120, 121, 3x140), Chris Simpson (5x100, 101, 133). Pick of the countryman were Tom Thornton (3x100, 138, 140), Ken Wilson (6x100, 139) and skipper Darrell Webb (8x100).

Mrs T’s Barmy Army recorded their first win, beating 501s 7-3.

They won three of the opening singles, Martin Bell (9x100, 140), Rick Garner (6x100, 140, 180) and Lee Yates (2x100, 121) doing the damage, Lee also enjoying a 115 checkout in his pairs.

The doubles were shared and then Mrs T’s took three out of the final four singles to record their first win. David Tuplinwas also on the sheet for them with 3x100, 121, 125.

Richard Hughes (8x100, 115, 135, 140), made his debut for the 501s and was unbeaten on the night, winning both his singles and, with partner Chris Fletcher (3x100, 121), they had a cracking 1 dart doubles leg.

The Doubles tournament was held at the Seaview, where 32 players lined up.

Pairs were drawn out of the hat and the format was two singles and a doubles, all best-of-three, with legs to count in the round robin.

The final saw Carl Abbiss and partner Russ Millar beat Karl Jon Forrington and Lee Yates 5-3 in the final.

Pro-Am qualifier number six will be played on Friday at the Ex Service Club, a best-of-three round.

Registration is from 8pm and entry is £2.

The winner will line-up alongside one of eight pros on Sunday, November 4 and the winner is also invited to the Ex Service Masters on the same day.

The pros will be: Jamie Caven (sponsored by Batemans Brewery), Dean Winstanley (Home Style Outlet), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Anastasia Dobromyslova (Fabrique Creations), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Rob Hewson (SeaviewPub), Lorraine Winstanley (The Saxby), referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U).