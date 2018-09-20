Matadors extend lead at the top

Matadors extended their lead at the top of the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness Web Design Division One this week.

Second-place Highwayman were the visitors, looking to improve upon the one-point deficit at the start of Friday evening, only to suffer a 6-4 defeat.

The opening set of singles were shared 2-2, with some great scoring.

Highwayman’s Scott Smith (100, 126, 3x140 and a 14 dart leg) and Lee Dore Snr (100, 2x121, 140) throwing well, as well as Matadors’ Nathan Careless (2x100, 2x120, 135 and a 17 dart leg) and Sam Hewson (2x100, 105, 2x140 and 105 finish).

The sides then shared the pairs to leave the match perfectly balanced at 3-3 going into the final set of singles.

Rob Hewson (3x100, 5x140, 2x17 dart legs) and Nathan Careless (100, 125, 135, 2x140, 20 and 21 legs) put the Matadors 5-3 up, guaranteeing the draw.

Dave Brewin (8x100, 140) beat Mark Thomson (3x140, 140) but Sam Hewson (2x100, 3x140, 180 and a cracking 16 dart leg) won the match for Matadors.

They now sit three points clear with two games left.

Highwayman had Wayne Clarke (100, 139, 140), Scott Sutton (10x100, 140, 180) also on the scoresheet.

Mrs T’s Barmy Army had a comprehensive 8-2 victory over Liberal Lads, in a game with no less than 68 scores of 100 or better.

High scores for Mrs T’s were Lee Yates (5x100), Rick Garner (4x100, 121, 2x125, 140 and legs in 17, 20, and 21 darts), Martin Bell (8x100, 135, 4x140, 2x18 dart legs) and David Tuplin (5x100, 121, 3x140, 17 dart leg) and, for the Liberal, were Paul Gelder (8x100, 2x140, 115 finish and an 18 darter), Terry Cox (3x100), Mark Williams (6x100, 180) and Gordon McQuillan (9x100, 2x140).

Countryman and 501s had another game with loads of high scores and four 180s in the match.

Countryman, through Darrell Webb (3x100, 120, 137, 2x140, 180 and a couple of 20 dart legs), took a 1-0 lead.

However, 501s’ Rob Pomeroy (3x100, 102, 118, 125, 135, 140, 126 finish, 18 dart leg) was to hit a 17 dart leg in the second singles. Wayne Burles (2x100, 125, 140) and Chris Fletcher (2x100, 2x140, 2x180) took the remaining singles to lead 3-1 before the doubles were shared.

Countryman took the first two singles to level things at 4-4, aided by Tom Thornton (7x100, 117, 125, 17 dart leg, also a 19 dart doubles leg with partner Darrell Webb).

But Rob won the next singles and Pete Evans (3x100, 121, 125, 4x140, 180 and a fantastic 16 dart leg) won wrapped upa 6-4 success for the 501s.

Ken Wilson had (3x100, 2x125, 130, 135, 140, 15 darter) for the Countryman.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, winless Liberal Us shocked leaders Spitfires 6-4.

Spitfires would certainly have been crowned champions with a win, but Liberal raced into a 3-1 lead after the singles, Spitfires’ Rick Seaman (3x100, 120, 2x140, 180, and a 16 darter) being their only success.

The doubles were shared, so with four singles left the score was 4-2 to the Liberal.

Spitfires took the first two singles through Lee Woods (2x100, 115, 123, 140) and Chris Butler (100, 140) to leave things all square, but Matt Reeson (3x100, 121, 123) and Stewart Giles (2x100, 125, 180) secured a 6-4 win for the Liberal.

Amigos took on Seaview Raiders and it ended all square 5-5.

Raiders missed out on the chance of getting to within a point of the leaders, although super sub Steven Emsen won the last singles to secure the point.

Kieran Emsen (4x100) and Ray Witton (149 finish) were the pick of the scorers for the Raiders, while Spencer Davis (2x100, 123, 2x125, 177) and son Kyle (120, 122) were the pick of the Amigos.

Dartaholics and Cobras shared the first singles, Robert Harker (6x100 , 125, 2x140) and Rob O’Brien (5x100, 125, 140) getting the Dartaholics’ points.

However, that was all they got as the Cobras ran riot, taking the final six games to run out 8-2 winners with Stuart Corsen (5x100, 125, 19 dart leg), Ian Chamberlain (2x100, 140) and Andy Thompson (4x100, 140) throwing well.