Louise makes 100

Skegness and District RC’s Louise Darrington completed her epic 100-mile challenge in Dover this weekend.

Starting at 8am on Saturday morning and finishing at around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon, she took on the challenge to raise money for Horncastle Cat’s Protection League.

Four club members took part in the Retford Half Marathon. Will Kelly was first back in 11th place overall (1:14.47), bagging a 3 mins 33 secs PB, ahead of Charmane Holgate (1:51.36), Shawn Thomas (1:54.09) and Sarah Thomas (2:05.21), both with PBs.

Guy Hatton completed the Cambridge Boundary Marathon, his 41st marathon in his 100-marathon plan, with a six-minute course PB.

Chris Bertins completed the Darwen off-road Half Marathon, finishing 13th overall in a fantastic time of 2:18.34, despite tough conditions.

“It was the toughest half marathon I’ve ever done,” said Chris. “When I got there I was greeted with snow falling heavily and wind like I’d never experienced.”

Angela Thompson and Stuart Cragg finished the London Vitality Big Half, thankful the rain stopped before the start of the race.

Angela finished just 23 seconds outside of her PB in 1:37.36, enough for 17th in her age category.

Stuart suffered a knee injury but clocked 1:50.04 despite hobbling the final six miles.

