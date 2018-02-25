Logan claims judoka award

Youngster Logan Atkins has been named as Seathorne Judo Club’s Judoka of the Month for January.

He claimed the accolade for continued improvement and commitment throughout his training.

Logan has received a club training top, which has been sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness.

The top was presented to Logan by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information about the club, call Mr Mason on 01754 899364 or visit skegnessjudo.co.uk.

New members aged from five years upwards are welcome.

Logan is pictured collecting his top.