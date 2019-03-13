Linda’s Red-Hot on the Toddy trail

Skegness Coaster Linda Ingram ran the Red-Hot Toddy 10k in Todmorden, Yorkshire.

The race started in Centre Vale Park the hilly course climbing to Sourhall before going down Bacup Road, then back through Todmorden town centre to the finish at the park. Linda completed the route in 1:10.49.

“I was pleased with how I got on considering running up a very big hill into the wind while it was snowing and being hit with a hailstorm in the last kilometre,” she said.

Clubmate Martin Jessop ran the Retford Half Marathon in an impressive 1:46.29.

The route takes runners from Retford Oaks Academy on Babworth Road in Retford, touching the edge of the town before heading north on the old London Road and then sweeping back on rural roads back to the finish at Retford Oaks.

“I was pretty happy with this result as conditions were not so favourable with wind and driving rain,” Martin said.