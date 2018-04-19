Lee breaks the two-hour barrier

Following a winter of non stop training at Fresh Fitness, four Skegness Triathlon Club members competed in their first race of the 2018 season.

The event was Southwell Sprint Tri, held on Sunday.

Sunny weather made for ideal conditions for the 650 competitors, who varied from novice through to experienced GB athletes.

The race starts with a 400m pool swim, followed by a long run to transition where athletes quickly mount the bike ready to complete a 10.5-mile undulating route.

The bike leg takes competitors close to the villages of Halloughton and Thurgarton.

Following the bike leg, athletes need to leave enough energy to finish the almost three-mile hilly run.

The run route is on country roads which are well marshalled and also past feed stations, stocked with water and energy gels.

Club members have raced at Southwell on many occasions over the last five years but Lee St Quinton became the first to finish the race in under one hour.

Results: Lee St Quinton 59.53, Matt Wain 1:00.30, Michael Irving 1:04.15, David Johnson 1:08.01.