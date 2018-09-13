Leaders under pressure

Things are hotting up in the Sid Dennis and Sons Darts League Skegness’ Web Design Division One as Highwayman continued to put the pressure on leaders Matadors.

They beat Mrs T’s Barmy Army 7-3 in another high-scoring game, with no less than five 180s.

Highwayman high scores came from Dave Brewin (5x100, 106), Wayne Clarke (3x100, 125, 134, 140), Scott Smith (6x100, 125, 134, 2x140, 180, an 18 dart leg and a fantastic 146 checkout), Lee Dore Snr (6x100, 132, 140, 180, 2x19 dart legs) and Rick Garner (3x100, 135), Martin Bell (7x100, 137, 3x140, 2x180 and the best leg of the night, a 14 darter), David Tuplin (2x100, 125, 140) and Lee Yates (2x100, 2x125, 129, 180, and a 19 darter) threw well for Mrs T’s.

Leaders Matadors took on and beat Countryman 7-3 with Jonathan Thorndike (100, 140, and 20 dart leg) having an off night, losing both his singles and his doubles.

However, Matadors’ high scorers Mark Thompson (4x100, 125, 133, 3x140), Kristian Thein (5x100, 123, 135, 137, 2x140, 177 and an 18 dart leg), Rob Hewson (2x100, 2x121, 134, 140, and a 16 dart doubles leg with partner Kristian) did the business.

Countryman had Ken Wilson (4x100, 125, 140, and 18, and 21 darters), Tom Thornton (2x100, 140), Dave Collins (100, 140, and 20 dart leg) and Darrell Webb (4x100, 121, 2x140) in form.

Liberal Lads hosted 501s, who returned with a 6-4 win.

The singles were shared with 501s’ Pete Evans (100, 120, 121, 2x140) and Carl Abbiss (2x100, 134, 2x140) getting their points despite a 2x100, 121 140 and a 122 finish from Mark Carter.

The doubles were shared, so going into the last set it was all to play for.

The 501s’ Gordon Smith (5x100, 121, 125) and captain Chris Fletcher (100, 135, 140, 19 dart leg) put them two clear, the latter beating Gordon McQuillan (7x100, 2x121, 2x140).

Mark Carter beat Andy Hardy (100, 125, 140) to peg one back for the Liberal, but Pete Evans (100, 114, 121, 2x140) had the final say against Brad Martin (6x100, 135, 139, 2x140) for the Liberal.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, Spitfires are setting the pace.

At Cobras they won 6-4.

After the singles were shared, Liam Simms (100, 116 finish) and partner Chris Butler (5x100, 131, 140) won the first pairs but Ian Chamberlain (4x100, 115, 2x140) and Stuart Corsen (125, 140) levelled things up.

Ian Dunn (2x100, 135) and Rick Seaman (4x100, 123) took their singles to give the Spitfires a 5-3 lead before Simms secured the win to effectively end Cobras’ title hopes.

Second placed Seaview Raiders won 6-4 at home to Dartaholics.

Peter East (3x100, 121, 125, 138) helped them to a 3-1 lead before the doubles were shared.

Pete’s 2x100, 121, 130 helped him win the first singles in the last set, so it was down to Sean Bates (2x100, 121, 130) to produce a matchwinning performance to claim a 6-3 lead.

Rob O’Brien (100, 2x121, 133, 140) won his singles for the Dartaholics and his partner Maria Titre produced some fantastic darts (100, 180) to become the first lady to hit a maximum in the Skegness Darts League.

Amigos took on bottom team Liberal Us and raced into a 5-0 lead, good job as the Liberal then took four out of the lastfive as they missed out 5-4.

Liberals’ high scores were Hayley Reeson (100, 101) and Paul Fox (2x100, 116) and for Amigos, Spencer Davis (7x100, 123, 135, 138, 180) and nine-year-old son Kyle (110, 123, 125, 138, 140) did well.

On Sunday there will be a knockout event at the Working Men’s Club (registration 1.30pm, oche 2pm) costing £5.

September 21 will be the final open Pro-Am qualifier at the Ex Service Club.

Sixteen teams showed an interest in the Winter League, and that number could rise to 18.

New teams were entered from The Highwayman, The Attic and Red Lion Mumby.