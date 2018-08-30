Lads pick up opening win of darts season

A very high-scoring game took place at Countryman when they hosted Liberal Lads in the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Dart League Skegness.

The Web Design Division One fixture saw more than 50 sheet shots and, despite Darrell Webb (109, 125 and a 21 dart leg), Tom Thornton (7x100, 123, 125 140 , and a 21 dart leg) and Ken Wilson (2x100, 123, 125,126, 3x140, 180 and an 18 darter) throwing well in the opening singles, the Countryman found themselves 4-0 down.

They then lost both the doubles and were 6-0 down, Webb (3x100, 127, 180) getting the first point for the home side, which turned out to be their only point, as Liberal ran out comprehensive 9-1 winners.

Steve Gillings hit 3x100 while high scores for Liberal came from Gordon McQuillan (2x100, 121, 140), Mark Carter (6x100, 140), Paul Gelder (2x100, 4x140, 121 finish, and legs of 20 darts ) and Brad Martin (3x100, 120, 121, 2x140, 2x180 and legs in 15, 16, 19, 20 darts).

This was Liberal Lads’ first league win this season.

Mrs T’s Barmy Army shared the first set of singles 2-2 with leaders Matadors thanks to Mark Forman (2x100, 123, 131, 135, 2x180 and a 14 darter) and Martin Bell (3x100, 121).

Matadors took both the doubles with Sam Hewson (2x100, 112, 120, 121, 123, 134, 2x140) and parter Nathan Careless (2x100, 121,140) and then Jonathan Thorndike (6x100, 117, 2x140) and Mark Thompson (6x100, 121, 140) winning to lead 4-2 going into the last set of singles.

Despite Mark Forman’s 3x100, 123, 131, 2x140 and Martin Bell (100, 125, 2x140, 180) the Matadors ended up winning 6-4, David Tuplin (4x100, 101) and Shaun Drury (3x100) the other high scorers.

In another high-scoring match at the Ex Service, it was the Highwayman that had a fantastic 7-3 win over the 501s to keep their unbeaten record intact, and they remain hot on the heels of the Matadors, just one point behind.

These two have pulled clear of the field now and the title will be between them, with only four games to go.

High scores for the Ex Service were Pete Evans (5x100, 118, 2x121, 135, 2x140 and an 18 dart leg), Rob Pomeroy (5x100, 125), Wayne Burles (2x100, 125) and Gordon Smith (7x100, 120, 2x125, 140) while the Highwayman had Wayne Clarke (4x100, 120, 140, 108 finish), Dave Brewin (6x100, 121, 125, 140, and a 19 dart leg), Scott Sutton (4x100, 135, 180, 112 finish and a 15 dart pairs leg with partner Scott Smith) and Smith (3x100, 119, 121, 3x140) thowing well.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, the top two clashed as Spitfires took on Seaview Raiders.

Spitfires got off to the perfect start as they raced into a 4-0 lead thanks to Lee Woods (2x100, 123, 140), Carl Parnham (3x100, 123, 140) and Rick Seaman (7x100, 108, 140).

They then took both the doubles to leave a shell-shocked Seaview 6-0 down, and only saving face to play for.

They were knocked for six as the home side took the first three of the last set of singles, Chris Butler hitting 100, 110, 140 in his only game.

At 9-0 down and staring a whitewash in the face, Seaview’s Peter East (3x100, 121, 2x140) stepped up and won the last game to get their only point as the Spitfires ended up 9-1 winners to go three points clear at the top.

Sean Bates 100, 140, and captain Kieran Steven Emsen (3x100) and Ray Witton (100, 134) werea on the sheet.

Liberal Us and Cobras met at the Liberal Club, where a win for the Cobras would see them move level on points with the Seaview.

Cobras struck off in the right mood with Ian Chamberlain (8x100, 120, 121, 140), Stuart Corsen (3x100, 125, 2x140) and Andy Thompson (125, 138) helping them to a 3-1 lead.

They then took both the pairs and three of the last singles to run out comfortable 8-2 winners.

Liberal had Hayley Reeson (100, 101, 134, 140), James Jenkins (2x100, 121, 125) and Matt Reeson (3x100) on the sheet.

The final game saw Dartaholics take on Amigos, and a close, cagey game took place,both sides locked at 2-2 after the first set of singles.

Dartaholics’ Robert Harker (2x100, 117) and Adam Dickens (100, 101, 121) took the singles, While Spencer Davis (2x100, 180) and son Kyle (100, 120 finish) took the singles for Amigos.

Kyle also hit a 100 finish in the pairs, two cracking finishes for the young man.

Amigos took both the pairs which proved decisive as the last lot of singles were shared 2-2, giving the Amigos a 6-4 victory. Youngster Rui Mason (100, 128) and Mick Seager (132, 140) were also on target for Amigos, while Dartaholics also had Rob O’Brien (3x100, 136, 140) scoring well.