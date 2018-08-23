Lads and Highwayman cannot be separated

Liberal Lads and Highwayman played out a 5-5 draw in a game with 67 sheet shots.

The Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness Web Design Skegness Division One fixture saw Dave Brewin (6x100, 123, 125, 140, 180) and Lee Dore snr (10x100, 3x140 and 17 dart leg) put Highwayman into a 2-0 lead.

But Eric Hammond (3x100, 125, 2x140 180) and Gordon McQuillan (8x100, 135, 4x140) won their singles to level things up.

The doubles were shared, so going into the last set of singles it was 3-3 and all to play for.

Paul Gelder (2x100, 117, 127, 140) won the first singles to put the Liberal in the lead for the first time, however Wayne Clarke (6x100, 115, 121, 2x140 and 106 finish) and Lee Dore won the next two to give the Highwayman a slender 5-4 lead.

McQuillan held his nerve to beat Dave Brewin and force a draw.

Other high scores were Chris Simpson (3x100) and Mark Carter (100, 121, 125, 140, 180).

Leaders Matadors were away to stablemates Ex Service 501s and, in a very entertaining game, it was Matadors who ran out 6-4 winners.

High scores for Matadors came from Mark Thompson (2x100, 4x140, 145) and Kristian Thein (2x100, 140, 180), Sam Hewson (6x100, 139, 4x140, 100 finish, 17, 18, and 19 dart leg).

Thein had a 17 dart doubles leg with partner Jonathan Thorndike (2x100, 4x121, 134) while 501s had Rob Pomeroy (4x100, 125, 2x140, 156 finish and a 15 darter), Gordon Smith (3x100, 120, 140, 180 and a 17 dart leg) and Pete Evans (7x100, 123, and a 17 darter) in form.

The final game saw Countryman take on Mrs T’s Barmy Army in another high-scoring game which saw Mrs T’s storm into a 3-1 lead.

Martin Bell (6x100, 107, 3x140, 17 dart leg), David Tuplin (2x100, 3x140) and Lee Yates (3x100) did the damage.

Yates had a 120 finish in his second singles game while Ken Wilson (100, 123, 125, 140) was the Countryman’s singles success.

The doubles were shared and when man-of-the-match Darrell Webb (6x100, 123, 125 134, 4x140) beat Shaun Drury it made the score 4-3 to Mrs T’s and game on.

The next two singles were shared thanks to Countryman’s Tom Thornton (5x100, 2x123. 2x140) to leave the score at 5-4.

Step up Martin Bell, who beat Ken Wilson, to give Mrs T’s a close 6-4 victory.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, leaders Spitfires were host to Amigos and raced into a 3-1 lead after the first set of singles.

Nine-year-old Kyle Davis (2x100, 125, 135, 137, 100 finish, plus a 180 in his pairs game) got the Amigos’ solitary singles win over Ian Dunn.

Spitfires took both the doubles to lead 5-1 and then took three of the last four singles to run out comprehensive 8-2 winners.

Spitfires scorers included Lee Woods (4x100, 124, 180), Carl Parnham (5x100, 107, 120, 5x140, and fantastic 14 and 17 dart legs) and Rui Mason (3x100).

Seaview Raiders left Railroad Cobras with a 6-4 win.

They took the opening singles 3-1 to be in command, Sean Bates (2x100, 2x121) suffered their only defeat before the doubles were shared.

Steven Emsen (2x100, 125, 140) lost the first of these to Stuart Corsen before Kevin West (5x100, 2x140, 113 finish) restored the two-point lead.

But Mr consistency Peter East (100, 125, 2x140, 156) found Cobras’ Ray Bettison too strong as he got the win to close the gap to one again.

It was down to skipper Kieran Emsen (3x100, 121 123, 134 and a 120 finish) to win the last game over Ian Chamberlain (6x100, 125, 140) to give the Raiders a 6-4 win.

The final game in this division saw the two struggling sides clash at the Highwayman as Dartaholics took on Liberal Us, and despite the heroics of captain Robert Harker (4x100, 121, 140) and Rob O’Brien (100, 2 x 125, 140 2x180 and a 110 finish), the game ended up all square at 5-5.

David Jeacock (2x100, 140) and Stewart Giles (2x100, 121, 140) being the pick of the Liberal scores.

Friday, August 31 sees the Skegness Working Man’s Club Open held.

Entry is £5 and all money taken is paid out in prizes.

This competition is open to all with action beginning at 8.30pm and registration from 8pm.