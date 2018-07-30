Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner narrowly misses European Tour cut

Ashton Turner came within two shots of making his first cut with European Tour’s golfing elite at the Porsche European Open, in Germany, last week.

The Kenwick Park GC honorary member plies his trade on the PGA EuroPro Tour and European Challenge Tour, but earned an invite to play at a top tier event, less than a week after making his major debut at the Open Championship.

The 22-year-old lined up in Hamburg alongside a stellar cast including defending US Masters champion Patrick Reed, former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, and Ryder Cup players Paul Casey, Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Bjorn and Jamie Donaldson.

Turner, who made his European Tour debut in May at the Sicilian Open, was handily placed after the opening round, midway up the leaderboard in a tie for 75th after carding a two-over par 74.

After eight pars and a bogey on a solid front nine, he made a double-bogey seven at the 11th hole, but recovered well to make birdies at 15 and 18, either side of another bogey.

Errors were again kept to a minimum in Friday’s second round, opening with a birdie-bogey start before a run of seven pars took him to the turn at level par for the round.

A double-bogey six at the 10th would ultimately prove costly despite following a run of pars with an eagle-three finish at 18.

On a day of improved scoring, the Alford golfer finished the round level par for a two-over par aggregate – the same as Colsaerts – and just two shots outside the cut mark.