Judo youngsters claim medal haul

Members of Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs picked up medals at a junior age competition at Gainsborough Leisure Centre.

Representatives returned home with one silver and two bronzes.

Nicole Meese and Grace Ramsden contested the girls’ under 10 category, with Nicole taking the silver medal and Grace performing really well against larger and much more experienced competitors.

In the boys’ under 12s, Jake and Bradley Meese had to fight one another for the bronze medal.

Jake got the better of his brother to win the bragging rights this time.

Lewis Grace fought in the under 16 age group and, despite being smaller than all the other contestants, still came away with the bronze medal.

For information about either club, ring Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977 or Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or visit www.skegnessjudo.co.uk. The club welcomes new members from five years upwards.

Pictured are the judo youngsters and their coaches in Gainsborough.