Judo clubs make grade

Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs attended the local area grading event at Gainsborough Leisure Centre - and enjoyedsome great results.

All of the club’s members were promoted by at least one grade, with some achieving three grade promotions.

Full results: Juveniles - Ben Gyurovski and Jacob Joe Welbourn (red 1 white), Constanca Hidalgo (red 3 white), Grace Ramsden (red 2 orange), Max Saxby (red 3 green); Juniors -Sophie Cheuk (white 2 yellow), Rio Dickinson (white 3 yellow), Alycia Dickinson (yellow), Bradley Meese (orange 1 green), Jake Meese (orange 2 green), Tommy Lemmon and Nicole Meese (orange 3 green), William Midgeley (green 2 blue), Lewis Grace (brown 3 black), Katie Marsden (black); Seniors – John Midgeley (black).

The standout performers this time were mostly girls with Constanca, Grace and Nicole all been promoted by three grades, and Katie Marsden and John Midgeley achieving their black belts

For information about the clubs, visit http://www.skegnessjudo.co.uk

Pictured are the successful club members after their grading in Gainsborough.