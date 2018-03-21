John books place in the GB squad

John Caborn will represent Great Britain at next year’s Duathlon World Championships.

He booked his place on the plane to Spain after winning his 65+ age category at the British qualifier on Sunday, held at the Bedford Aerodrome.

The former airfield is flat and smooth, which meant conditions were ideal for fast times. John, a member of Skegness Triathlon Club, was particularly quick in the bike section of this event, which included a 5k run, 20k cycle and a final 2.5k run - clocking 1:12.59.

The run was not quite as easy as John was hampered a little by an Achilles injury.

But this wasn’t enough to stop him winning his age group and making the GB team for the World Championship, held next April in Pontevedra.