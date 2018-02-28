Jarvis scoops world bronze

Tom Jarvis has his first medal on the biggest stage after helping England to a bronze at the Team World Cup in London.

The Skegness teenager was part of a five-man squad which reached the semi-finals at the Copper Box Arena on the Olympic Park, losing to the all-conquering Chinese.

The England team with their medals.

Although he didn’t get to play as he and David McBeath acted as back-up to England’s top three of Paul Drinkhall, Sam Walker and Liam Pitchford, Jarvis says he can take a lot personally from the experience.

And he says the squad had genuine belief before the event that they could add to the World Team Championships bronze won by England in Malaysia two years ago.

“Coming into the tournament, in the back of our minds we knew we could do something if we performed,” said the 18-year-old.

“We prepared well in Copenhagen last week, the squad was surprisingly relaxed – but when we were on the table we were all working hard, and that helped us perform.

“It’s been the three boys leading the way, especially after what they did in Malaysia, so I knew I probably wouldn’t get the chance to play.

“But I was happy to be there on the bench to do all I could to support the team and to get the opportunity to learn from guys who are taking medals at the highest level.”

England beat African champions Egypt and South American champions Brazil on the way to the last four.

Jarvis had the chance to knock up with some big names in the practice hall.

He said: “Koki Niwa (World number six from Japan) came over and said: ‘I’m playing in a minute, can you block a few balls for me?’ – hopefully I’ll be playing players like that in big matches soon.”