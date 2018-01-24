Jarvis is ready for World Cup

Table tennis star Tom Jarvis will take on the globe’s best on home soil when the Team World Cup comes to London next month.

The Skegness teenager will step out in front of thousands of spectators at the iconic Copper Box Arena on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, from February 22-25.

The tournament brings together the six continental championship-winning teams, plus the best finishers from the 2016 World Team Championships. England qualified by rights as bronze medallists at the latter.

Jarvis, who turned 18 in December, is named in the England squad alongside Liam Pitchford, Paul Drinkhall, Sam Walker and David McBeath, and they could be drawn against the likes of China or Germany, the top two ranked teams in the world.

Completing the 12 teams to qualify are France, Japan, Sweden, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, USA, Egypt and Brazil.

They will be drawn in groups of three, with the top two going into the quarter-finals.

The World Cup will kick off a busy period for Jarvis, who then heads into an England European Championships match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on February 27, followed by the PG Mutual National Championships from March 2-4, both also at the Copper Box Arena.