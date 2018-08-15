Janet leads the ladies home at Sleaford 10k

Skegness Coaster Janet Harmston was the first Lady home in her age category in a time of 49.30 at the Sleaford Striders Summer 10k last Friday evening.

The race is run around quiet country lanes and all 202 finishers were treated to a slice of cake and a well-deserved cup of tea.

Seven other Coasters took part in the race with some personal bests and course PBs recorded.

Coasters times: Carl Clark 45.57 (CPB) David Young 49.11 (CPB), Janet Harmson 49.30, Helen Kennedy 57.50 (PB), Julie Hawkesford 58.00, Mark Shaw 1:08.14, Elly Rutherford 1:08.14, Les Arrowsmith 1:19.02.

On Sunday three Coasters took part in the Newark Half Marathon, a fast flat course starting and finishing in the scenic Sconce Park.

Helen Rock completed the 13.1 miles in 2:00.16, Sue Smith in 2:12.53 and Carole Tumber in 2:14.27.