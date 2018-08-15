Janet leads the ladies home at Sleaford 10k

Janet Harmston with her trophy from the Sleaford 10K.
Skegness Coaster Janet Harmston was the first Lady home in her age category in a time of 49.30 at the Sleaford Striders Summer 10k last Friday evening.

The race is run around quiet country lanes and all 202 finishers were treated to a slice of cake and a well-deserved cup of tea.

Seven other Coasters took part in the race with some personal bests and course PBs recorded.

Coasters times: Carl Clark 45.57 (CPB) David Young 49.11 (CPB), Janet Harmson 49.30, Helen Kennedy 57.50 (PB), Julie Hawkesford 58.00, Mark Shaw 1:08.14, Elly Rutherford 1:08.14, Les Arrowsmith 1:19.02.

On Sunday three Coasters took part in the Newark Half Marathon, a fast flat course starting and finishing in the scenic Sconce Park.

Helen Rock completed the 13.1 miles in 2:00.16, Sue Smith in 2:12.53 and Carole Tumber in 2:14.27.