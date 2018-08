Seathorne Judo Club awarded July’s Judoka of the Month award to Jacobi Welbourn.

This has been awarded for Jacobi’s continued improvement, commitment and on-going enthusiasm.

Jacobi received a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness, presented by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information about the club, curreently on summer break until September 4, visit www.skegnessjudo.co.uk.

Jacobi is pictured with sensei Mark.