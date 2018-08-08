Jackson leads the SADRC Crawlers home

Four Skegness and District Running Club members took on the Croxby Crawl, hosted by Cleethorpes Athletics club.

The undulating 4.44-mile run is set in the rolling hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds, and this year saw more than 150 runners take part.

Despite the warm and humid evening, the SADRC quartet had some brilliant results.

First back for the club and eighth overall was Paul Jackson, who completed the run in 27.04.

He was followed by Curtis Jones in 37.10, Richard Barnett in 39.56 and Jeff Shelton in 40.11.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk