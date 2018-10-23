Jackson celebrates his Lunatic status

Richard Jackson.

The Skegness and District Running Club member claimed the accolade along with all the other competitors who completed the Lunacy Run in Hatcliffe on Sunday.

But Paul set himself apart from the field by winning the tricky Lincolnshire Wolds event, which is a 10k distance packed with undulating terrain, hills, woodland, water, ropes and climbs on all natural obstacles.

Skegness and District RC members were in action at the Isle of Axholme Half Marathon, near Epworth.

Helen and Charlie Luff took part in excellent weather, although slightly hot. Not bad for October.

They finished with a time of 2 hrs 02 mins.

Alistair Frost took part in the Cambridge Town and Gown 10k.

He finished the course in just under 45 minutes with a time of 44 mins 44 secs.

He ran well and was supported by his sister and niece.

The annual Thoresby 10 miler was held this weekend.

Sally Cadle ran an incredible race, knocking 6 mins off her 10-mile time, finishing in 1hr 44 mins.

Julie Goodwin also ran and finished with a time of 1 hr 40 mins.

Club member Victoria Edwards volunteered on the day.

SADRC train at Horncastle on a Wednesday night at 6.30pm at the Bull Hotel; Spilsby on Tuesdays; Boston on Thursdays and Skegness on Fridays.