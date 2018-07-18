Jack’s the lad for the England golf team

Teenage golfer Jack Remblance is getting ready to represent England for the first time.

The 16-year-old has been selected to compete for the England Schoolboys side which will face opponents Wales near Newport on August 28.

“At first I was surprised,” said Skegness Grammar School pupil Jack, who earned his spot following success at the local, regional and national qualifiers.

“I felt like I played pretty well at the competition, but there was a lot of other good players there.

“To be told you’ll be representing England is unbelieveable.”

Seacroft GC member Jack, who plays off a handicap of 1, has been playing the sport since he was five years old and his dream is to turn pro and play on the European Tour.

But first, he wants to help the England team to victory.

“I think I will be a bit nervous on the first tee with everyone watching, but I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

“It’s a good chance to get a new experience and hopefully show people what I can do.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be told you’ve been selected.”