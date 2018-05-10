It’s tight at the top of the darts leagues

Things are hotting up in the Skegness Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One as just one point separates the top four.

Seaview Next Tuesday are back at the top on leg difference after a comfortable 10-2 win over Ex Service Cobras, Sam Hewson (100, 123, 125 3x140), Mark Kirby (3x100, 120), Mark Thompson (4x100, 123, 3x140), Kristian Thein (6x100, 105, 2x140) and Kev Barker (100, 121, 125) scoring well for for the table toppers.

The Cobras had Andy Thompson (100, 134, 135), Roy Parnham (2x133) and Stuart Corsen (2x100, 139) on target.

Ex Service Sports raced into a 4-2 singles lead against Liberal Lads thanks to Mark Gray (8x100), Brad Martin (5x100, 3x140 and a 16 darter), Gary Garton (3x100, 140) and Pete Evans (2x100, 125), and when they took the first doubles to lead 6-2, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the Lads.

But Mark Carter (2x100, 110) and Gordon Mcquillan (100, 115, 140, 180) won the second pairs before Pete Sharpe (100, 125) and Paul Gelder (2x100, 137) won the final game for a 6-6 draw.

At the Ex Service Club the 501s took on Barkham Arms.

Locked at 3-3 after the singles, it was all to play for and game on in the doubles.

Anthony Hulley (3x100, 137, 140) and captain Chris Simpson (2x100, 3x140 and a 17 dart leg) swung the advantage Barkhams way.

Carl Abbiss (2x 100, 135, 2x137, 2x140, 180) and Rick Seaman levelled things up before Ian Dunn and Shaun Willson (3x100, 105, 137, 145) held their nerve to win the game and the match 7-5 for the 501s,.

The 501s had Martin Boss (3x100), Chris Fletcher (2x100, 140), Lee Woods (4x100, 123, 140) and Gordon Smith (3x100, 135, 140 and an 18 dart leg) all on the sheet while Barkham had Liam Clark (100, 121, 125, 138) and Kevin Dickinson (100, 101, 131) doing well..

At the bottom of the table, Dartaholics took a 4-2 singles lead over Cricket Club with Rob O’Brien (4x100, 140), Scott Millar (100, 120, 140) and Russ Millar (2x100, 3x140) helping the home side.

But back came the Cricket Club, winning the first two pair’s with Jamie Epton (4x100, 2x125, 140) their highest scorer to lead 6-4.

Scott Miller and Robert Harker got the win for the Dartaholics to force the draw.

The top four now sees defending champs Seaview Next Tuesday and 501s at the summit on 20 points, Sports and Rowdy Mob third and fourth on 19 points.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, things are also tight at the top.

There are two points between the top three,.

Long-time leaders WMC Aces were 4-2 up against second-placed Red Arrows after the singles, before the Arrows’ duo of Stuart Hodson (2x140) and T. Bowley won the first pairs to give them the 6-2 advantage.

Phil Muggeson (134, 140) and youngster Kyle Davies won the next for the Aces to peg it back to 6-4, but it was the last pairing of Mark Simpson (2x100, 140) and Paul Tuplin (100, 140) that won and gave the 8-4 8-4 to the Arrows, a result that see’s them leapfrog their opponents to go top.

Third-placed Seaview Raiders had a crushing 11-1 win over Welcome Hillbillies to move to within a point of the Aces. These two meet in the last game of the season in a contest that could settle runners-up spot.

Seaview had Ray Witton (100, 140, 102 finish), Peter East (2x100, 2x140), Sean Bates (4x100), Kieran Steven Emsen (4x100), Steven Emsen (100, 125, 135, 3x140) all on the sheet while Hillbillies had Nidge Stocks (100, 134, 140) throwing well.

There was controversy in the other game in this division as Liberal Us took on Vine.

Liberal have for the second half of the season only been mustering five players, and this week only had four.

They then decided to play one against two in two of the doubles, when in fact they should have played the first two doubles and conceeded the final game.

The rules state that teams not turning out with a full team will forfeit the points for the players missing.

Liberal only had four so forfeited two singles and one doubles.

There were four players in attendance, meaning there was only one doubles to forfeit, giving the Vine an 8-4 win.

The Vine team had A. Hopkins (100, 180 93 finish), N. Bradley (2x125, 140) and M. Spence (2x140) on the scoresheet.

The Seaview £1,000 comp is getting closer, but there are still more than 20 qualifiers left.

The next ones are: May 12 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); May 13 - Welcome Inn, Skegness (2pm), May 15 - The Countryman, Ingoldmells (7.30pm); May 24 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm); May 26 - The Royal Oak, Candlesby (1.30pm); May 27 - The Highwayman Inn (3pm); June 2 - The Aanchor, Friskney (1.30pm); June 7 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm); June 9 - SeaviewPub, Skegness (1.30pm); June 10 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); June 12 - Duke of Wellington Midville (7.30pm); June 23 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); June 24 - SeaviewPub, Skegness (1.30pm).

The Skegness Summer Darts League has 12 teams entered and will be split into two divisions of six.

The 12-team division did not work well last year, so things have been changed.

Division One will be Ex Service Matadors, Highwayman, Liberal Lads Ex Service 501s, Mrs T’s Barmy Army and Countryman.

The teams in Division Two are Liberal Us, Railroad Cobra’s, Seaview Raiders, Ex Service Spitfires, WMC Amigos, Dartaholics.

The league will commence on Friday, July 6.

There are some mouthwatering darts exhibitions taking place - featuring Scott Waites and Sam and Rob Hewson.

Waites will be the guest at the SeaviewPub, Skegness on May 19, for a darts and chilli event.

May 20 will see Waites at Boston’s The Eagle, for darts and curry.

Both events start at 1pm and tickets cost £10.

On June 3, the fun bus will see brothers Sam and Rob jump on board.

Both will lead a team as action unfolds at at the SeaviewPub, the Ship at Inglodmells, Chapel St Leonards’ Grange and the Ship Bar-Restaurant at Skegness.

Tickets again cost £10.

For details call Chris on 07789 405 588.