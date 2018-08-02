It’s darts at the doubles

The Skegness Darts Doubles competition will be held at the SeaviewPub on Sunday.

Sixteen pairs will compete in the sold out event, all taking to the oche in a round robin event.

Each match consists of two singles and a doubles, each best-of-three.

Registration begins at 1.30pm with the draw at 2pm.

The winners will receive £120, with £60 going to the runners-up and £10 to the losing semi-finalists.

Entries are: Scott Smith & Darrell Webb, Russ Millar & Scott Millar, Paul Gelder & Rick Seaman, Ian Dunn & Lee Woods, Chris Fletcher & Carl Abbiss, David Tuplin & Lee Yates, Eric Hammond & Richard Hughes, David Kitching & Marc Robinson, Wayne Clark & Karl Jon Forrington, Wayne Clarke & Dave Brewin, Wez Elston & Chris Simpson, Gordon Smith & Christopher Royal, Spencer Davis & Mark Williams, Richard Jackson & Angie Jackson, Adam Grant & Bradley Butler, Steve Emsen & Kieran Emsen.