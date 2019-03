Skegness Rugby Club return to Midlands 4 East (North) action on Saturday as they travel to face North Hykeham.

The Blue and Whites sit 11th in the table and will be looking to bounce back from four straight defeats.

Hykeham are currently fifth in the standings but have lost two of their last three matches.

Skegness were beaten 54-3 by league rivals Grimsby in the county cup semi-finals at the weekend.