Instructors’ awards

Instructors Alex Calling and Ben Spencer from Boston & Skegness Judokwai Club were awarded with a trophy each during the Bushido Society dinner and dance.

Alex received the Spirit of Budo trophy whilst Ben received the Ron Jeffrey Memorial Shield.

The success didn’t end there as club member Peter Borough achieved his assistant instructor award from the Martial Arts Society.

For more information about the clubs, contact Instructors Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977 or Ben Spencer at ben_bsjk@outlook.com.

The recipients show off their awards.