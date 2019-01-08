In-form Hewson books place in Lowe-Mitchell final

Sam Hewson is the latest oche ace to book his place in the Skegness Darts League’s Lowe-Mitchell final.

He has hit a hot streak and won the latest qualifier to move into the showpiece event where two teams will be skippered by pros John Lowe and Scott Mitchell, as well as guiding his Seaview Next Tuesday side to victory in Division One, scoring a staggering eight 180s along the way.

A field of 31 lined up for the qualifier with aspirations of success.

Scott Sutton versus Hewson was one of the ties of the first round, with Sam edging it 2-1.

He then went on to beat David Tuplin and Lee Woods to book his semi-final spot.

Chris Fletcher beat Mark Carter in the first round and Chris went on to beat Eric Hammond and Nick Casswell to book his semi spot against Sam.

In a game where both players were off straight away, it was Sam who won 3-0.

The other half of the draw saw Shaun Wilson progress to the semis with wins over Wez Elston, Spencer Davis and Jay Prince.

His opponent was to be Carl Abbiss, who claimed wins over Wayne Clark, Gordon Smith and Kyle Davis.

It was Carl who won the semi 3-0 to face Sam in the final, Sam winning 3-1.

The next qualifier will be on January 25.