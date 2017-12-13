Ian and Helen are the talk of tinsel town

Skegness and District Running Club members Ian Russell and Helen Blair ran the Turbary Tinsel Trail race.

The course is almost eight miles of trail through farms, fields, forests and steep steps marked out with tinsel.

Christmas songs play and finishers are greeted by Christmas trees at the line.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it and it’s definitely one we will be running again,” Ian said.

Ian ran the distance in 59 mins 51 secs whilst Helen completed the course in 1 hr 09 mins 08 secs.

Also getting in the Christmas spirit were SADRC members attending the charity Skegness Santa fun run.

The event covered 5k along the bracing seafront.

Members braving the harsh weather conditions included Helena Shelton, with her trusty sidekick Totty, who was the first dog home.

Also donning the red suit and white beard were Steve Fruen, Natalie Mitchell, Barry and Janet Norton, Craig Tuplin, Alan Wheeler, Robin and Carol Harrison and Gail Davies.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information see www.sadrc.co.uk.