Horton claims third place at Bassingham

Skegness and District Running Club’s Phil Horton participated in the flat and fast Bassingham Bash five-mile road race on Saturday to finish a very creditable thrd in his age category with a time of 34.38.

The Newton’s Fraction half marathon was rescheduled earlier this year due to adverse weather conditions on the original race day in March.

Pictured, from left, are Giles, Bob and Rebecca at Newton's Fraction half marathon. iqfrZ_UbUT0pFuL61aCm

The race finally got underway in conversely glorious conditions on Sunday.

The Grantham Athletics Club-organised race takes in parts of the Grantham Canal and includes a couple of tough hills to add to the 13.1-mile challenge.

Giles Favell crossed the finish line in 1:41.30, Bob Green completed in 2:12.41 and Rebecca Grice was proud to manage running all but the hills despite minimal training following a significant ankle sprain in recent months.

Rebecca was pleased to finish the half marathon distance in 2:45.21.

Leanne Rickett and Mark Sands travelled to Bedfordshire for the Bedford half marathon on Sunday.

They finished strongly together in 1:45.47.

Four Skegness ad District RC athletes completed the final installmemt of this year’s Lincoln Wellington AC’s 5k series.

Philip Horton was first back for the club in 20.54, followed by Richard Burrows in 21.55.

Angela Thompson was back next in a new 5k PB of 22.33, followed by Robin Harrison, who also clocked up a 5k PB of 23.56.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Horncastle and Boston.

For more information visit sadrc.co.uk