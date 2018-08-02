Honours even as the Lads and T’s thrill

Two teams looking for their first win of the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness clashed at the Liberal Club this week.

The Web Design Skegness Division One contest pitted Liberal Lads against Mrs T’s Barmy Army, and what a game it was.

There were 77 scores of 100 or more and, after the first set of singles, Mrs T’s led 3-1.

Liberal debutant Brad Martin was his side’s only success, but then the Lads took both the doubles to level.

They then led 5-4 with one final singles to play.

Despite a 140 finish from Gordon McQuillan, it was Martin Bell who got the win to force a draw.

Liberal’s high scorers were Gordon McQuillan (7x100, 117, 121, 140, and 140 finish), Mark Carter (4x100, 149 finish), Brad Martin (3x100, 125, 2x140, 2x180) and unbeaten Paul Gelder (4x100, 2x121, 122, 125, 180).

Mrs T’s top arrows came from Martin Bell (9x100, 2x125, 2x140), Lee Yates (3x100, 2x125, 128, 140), Shaun Drury (4x100, 139, 2x140) and Rick Garner (10x100, 103, 2x123, 3x140, 180, and legs of 14 and 16).

Highwayman and Matadors shared the first set of singles 2-2, but Highwayman took both the doubles to lead 4-2 with one set of singles left.

Despite a cracking 160 finish from Dave Brewin (3x100, 2x125 and an 18 dart leg), he found Nathan Careless (7x100, 2x125, 3x140 and 17 dart leg) too strong for him as Matadors won the first singles.

Mark Thompson (6x100, 120, 140 and a 17 dart leg) added the second against Lee Dore snr (6x100, 180) who also hit 2x18 darters in his first singles win.

Scott Sutton (8x100, 135) beat Jonathan Thorndike (3x100) to secure at least a draw for the Highwayman, before Matadors’ Rob Hewson (5x100, 2x121, 134) levelled things up against Wayne Clarke (5x100, 140).

The 501’s lead 3-1 after the first singles against Countryman, Ken Wilson (3x100, 118, 2x125, 2x135, 110 finish and a 17 dart leg), Rob Pomeroy (2x100) the latter’s solitary winner.

The doubles were shared to leave the 501s 4-1 up going into the final singles.

There 501s captain Chris Fletcher (2x100, 121, 95 finish) beat Darrell Webb (7x100, 125, 2x140) to give them a 6-4 victory.

Steve Gillings (2x100, 125) and Tom Thornton (3x100) were on the sheet for Countryman, while 501s had Pete Evans (120, 125, 140) and Gordon Smith (10x100, 119, 4x140).

In Division Two, leaders Spitfires beat Liberal Us 9-1.

Ian Dunn was beaten by Liberal’s James Jenkins (115, 128, 180) while Liberal’s other scorers were Paul Fox (2x100, 119), David Jeacock (100, 140) and Hayley Reeson (2x100) while Spitfires had Carl Parnham (7x100, 121, 140), Lee Woods (2x100, 121, 140) and Rick Seaman (7x100, 101, 2x120) in form.

Cobras took a 3-1 singles lead over Dartaholics despite Rob O’Brien (100, 135, 140 and a cracking 14 dart leg).

Dartaholics then took both the singles to square the match at 3-3, but the home side took three of the final singles to run out 6-4 winners with Ian Chamberlain (2x100, 120, 137), Paul Smith (2x100, 134, 2x140) and Ray Bettison (107, 133) in form, while Robert Harker (100, 133) and Maria Titre (4x100) were the pick of the Dartaholics team.

Seaview Raiders took on Amigos and they shared the first singles 2-2. Raiders’ Steven Emsen (2x100, 118, 2x121) with partner George Daly and Sean Bates (3x100) and partner Kieran Emsen (3x100) won both the doubles, which was the deciding factor as the final set of singles were shared 2-2, giving Raiders a 6-4 win.

Spencer Davis (100, 101, 132, 2x140 and 120 finish) and Kyle Davis (3x100, 140) were the Amigos’ top performers.