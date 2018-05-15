High-five for Hicky

Peter Hickman rode to fifth place in the FIM eight-hour World Endurance race in Slovakia on Saturday.

He was racing in a three-man team with Kenny Foray and Stefan Kerschbaumer for the Volpker NRT 48 BMW Motorrad team at the Slovakiaring circuit.

The team had been running within the top six throughout free practice and qualifying.

As the race got underway it was Foray who took the first session on the bike before handing over to Kerschbaumer. Hickman took over next and the three took their turns exchanging places when they came in to refuel and change tyres.

They were always running within the top six and when Hickman took over for the final hour they had moved up into fifth place.

Hickman had the honour of bringing the bike home, crossing the finish line to take the chequered flag in fifth place.

“Slovakiaring is a fantastic circuit and I really enjoyed my time with the team during free practice and qualifying, plus was pleased to be chosen to finish the race,” said Hickman.

“We had a great time and I have to thank the team for all their hard work throughout the week.”

Hickman then travelled to Northern Ireland, where he is competing in the North West 200 races, around the public roads that link the towns of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush.

The course, known as the Triangle, is one of the fastest in the world with riders achieving average speeds of 120mph and top speeds in excess of 200mph.

In last year’s races Hickman recorded a fifth and eighth place in the Superbike class, fifth in Superstock and eighth in Supersport and will be looking to improve on those positions this year.