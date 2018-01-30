Hicky helps Britain to secure second spot

Peter Hickman helped the Great Britain team to runners-up spot in the MV Augusta International Challenge in Australia.

Racing at Phillip Island, it was the hosts who claimed top spot on the podium.

After a catalogue of problems for Willoughby racer Hickman in the first three of the four Classic races, the team finally got the bike sorted out and he was able to claim a podium finish in the final race.

Hicky flew out to Melbourne last week to prepare for the classic event which Britain has won for the last few years.

Hickman was riding for a second year at the event on a 1984 Harris framed SJ1300 Yamaha but, during the first race on Saturday, the machine encountered a problem.

“We had a bit of an issue in race one,” Hickman explained.

“I was running in third place behind the leaders and then had a gearbox issue at the end of lap two.

“I did however manage to nurse her home in ninth place. I am not sure if we’ll get her fixed for race two but the boys are working hard.”

But although they did find the problem there was insufficient time to get the bike ready for the second race of the day, so the team opted for Hickman to ride Des Brown’s Suzuki and he managed to finish the race in 12th place.

By Sunday the Yamaha was back up and running but not long into race three once again Hicky encountered a problem, a loose handlebar on lap three, forcing him to nurse the bike home.

In the final race everything came together for Hicky and he completed the six-lap race in a strong third place.

But it was not quite enough to secure the title for the British team as the Australian team claimed the trophy with 685 points from Great Britain on 654.

The US was third on 465 points and New Zealand fourth on 319.

Meanwhile the Cornmarket Motorcycle Awards ceremony was taking place in Belfast at a black tie ball.

The prestigious IFS International Road Racer of the Year award was won by Hickman in recognition of his performances at the Isle of Man TT races, where he recorded five podium finishes from five races plus a treble win at the Ulster GP in 2017.

Although he was unable to be in Belfast to receive his award he did send a message via a TV link from Australia expressing his thanks.