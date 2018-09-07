Hicky aims to stay in the top-six spots

After a three-week break it is hoped that Willoughby racer Peter Hickman has finally shaken off his kidney infection in time for his British Superbikes return.

He has been soldiering on despite having the illness for eight weeks.

The next Superbikes round will be at Silverstone from September 7-9.

Last time out, although feeling weak from his illness, he was able to score sufficient points to elevate himself up into the top six and a place in the end of season showdown for the title.

But he will need to finish all three races ahead of his nearest rivals to ensure he remains in the top six as this is the last meeting before the showdown begins at Oulton Park.

The timetable is:

Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice three 9.40am, qualifying 11.45am, race one (30 laps) 4.15pm; Sunday - warm up 9.30am, race two (30 laps) 1.30pm, race three (30 laps) 4.30pm.