Hickman wants two good Assen finishes

Peter Hickman is going Dutch as he prepares for the penultimate round of the 2018 British Superbike championship.

The Willoughby rider will travel to Assen in the Netherlands this weekend (September 28-30).

Hicky is lying sixth in the end-of-season showdown, and only 10 points away from a third place end to his season - so two good results from the Assen races could see him jump up the standings.

“We have spent a lot of time on the dyno with the bike this week and, hopefully, have solved the electrical problem that has hindered us over the last two rounds,” he said.

“Now we have the Smiths Racing BMW fully up and running I will be aiming my sights at a couple of top results.

“My aim is to finish the year in the top three and we will be going all out in the last two rounds to achieve this.

“We have had a few problems this season, with tyre wear and then the electrical problem.

“Plus, of course, I picked up the debilitating kidney infection which didn’t help, but we have made it into the showdown and are in a strong position to achieve third place in the championship.”

The timetable at Assen is: Friday - free practice one 10.20am, free practice two 3.05pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.40am, qualifying 4pm.; Sunday - warm up 9.10pm, race one (18 laps) 1.15pm, race two (18 laps) 4.30pm.