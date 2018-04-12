Hickman set for Brands Hatch races

Smith’s Racing rider Peter Hickman heads to Brands Hatch for the second round of the 2018 British Superbike championship, which takes place on the short and technical Indy Kent circuit on Sunday.

The Willoughby rider had a torrid time at Donington Park in round one as, after securing an eighth place in race one, he was unfortunate to crash at Melbourne on the final lap of race two when running in the top 10 places.

The weather played its part in the results as it was very wet and cold on Saturday and, with more bad weather forecast, the first race was brought forward to Sunday when although still very cold it was at least dry.

But on Easter Monday the circuit was swamped with water after torrential overnight rain and a long delay followed to allow for the track to be made safe.

Eventually the rain did stop and the second race went ahead on schedule at 4.30pm.

But it was still very slippery which resulted in the crash for Hickman.

The forecast for this weekend is much better and Hickman is expecting to get his 2018 campaign back underway with two strong results.

Timetable: Friday - free practice one 10.10am; free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.10am; qualifying 4.05pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.40am, race one (30 laps) 1.30pm; race two (30 laps) 4.30pm.