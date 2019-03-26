Hickman links up with Norton for TT action

Willoughby racer Peter Hickman has teamed up with iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles to ride their new Superlight in this year’s Isle of Man Lightweight TT.

The current outright lap record holder will join John McGuinness and Davy Todd as part of a dream team trio looking to ride the 650 twin to victory and place a British bike back on the top step where it belongs.

Hickman said: “I am excited to be riding a British Lightweight bike at the TT.

“Norton is a great brand and I have spent time at the factory getting to know the bike and the team.

“The ride also means a lot to me because of my dad’s history with the Norton.”

Hickman’s father Dave, formally a GP racer, played an important role in the development of the Rotary Norton in the 1980s and 1990s, so it seems fitting that Peter should race the new Norton Superlight at the TT this year.

Key members of his Smiths Racing team will work with Norton to support the 31-year-old rider on his challenge to place a Norton back on the top step of the 37.7- mile circuit.

He said: “I am fortunate to work with Smiths Racing and massively appreciate the support they give me to ride in other classes and for other teams.

“Norton understands how integral my relationship with them is. It was a no brainer for the guys to come over and run the bike.”

The Lightweight TT runs on June 5 and is set to be an exciting four lap battle.

Hickman will run alongside 23-time TT winner John McGuinness and 2018’s fastest newcomer Davy Todd.

He said: “It is mega to be riding with John again and great to have him back at the TT.

“I am also looking forward to working with Davy Todd, he is a top bloke and almost took the fastest ever newcomer title in 2018.”

Hickman will also ride the new Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock classes at the 2019 TT.