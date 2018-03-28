Hickman is set for Superbikes

Peter Hickman will begin his Bennetts British Superbike championship campaign at Donington Park this weekend.

The Willoughby rider has recently returned from Spain, where he completed his pre-season test programme, and was at Donington Park last Tuesday for the official British Superbike test, where final preparations for the forthcoming race at the Leicestershire circuit were made to the Smiths Racing Motorrad BMW.

“There really was nothing to gain going out on the track in the bitterly cold wind and, as we already have a good set-up from last year, we decided to remain in the garage,” Hickman said.

“We went out on track for the Class of 2018 photoshoot where all the Superbike riders lined up for the annual group photograph, and we also had our newly-built TT bike on display.

“I was fourth overall in last year’s British Superbike championship which was the best result of my career and I will be seeking to build on that this year.”

Hickman headed directly to the Isle of Man where he was on stage at the official launch of the 2018 Isle of Man TT festival last Wednesday.

The launch was streamed live via the internet with top riders interviewed about their thoughts for this year’s races.

Last year Hickman recorded five podium finishes and is now one of only two riders to claim five podium finishes at the festival, the other being Ian Hutchinson, who famously won all five of his races a few years ago.

Hickman will be striving to record his first-ever win at the TT this year and has his eye on the Senior TT trophy which he just missed out on in 2017.

The timetable for the British Superbike meeting at Donington is: Saturday - free practice one 10.45am, free practice two 3.40pm; Sunday - free practice three 10.50am, qualifying 4.15pm; Monday - warm-up 1.30pm, race one (20 laps) 1.30pm, race two 20 laps (4.30pm).