Hickman delighted to stay with Smiths

Peter Hickman is delighted to announce he will remain with Smiths Racing BMW for the 2018 season - and will once again campaign the British Superbike championship and the major road races for the Gloucester-based team.

He will have a new teammate as French rider Sylvain Barrier is set to join him on the grid.

Hickman, who turns 31 at the beginning of the new season, is to remain with the team for a second successive season.

He finished in an impressive fourth place last year and gave Smiths Racing their first-ever win in the British Superbike Championship, at Thruxton in August.

Hickman also claimed a place in the end-of-season showdown in the race for the title.

He enjoyed a splendid year at the major international road races with the team securing five podiums in five races at the Isle of Man TT races plus three wins at the Ulster GP rounding off the year with a second place at the Macau GP.

Hickman commented: “This will be the first time in my career I’ve stayed with the same team on the same bike, so I’m delighted to be back with the Smiths team and on the BMW for 2018.

“We had a great season this year and we can now hit the ground running which can only benefit us.

“We know we have a lot more to come so I can’t wait to get started and I genuinely feel I can push for the BSB championship next year.

“We had a great package on the roads too and it’s great to get everything sorted early, so we can focus 100 per cent on the goals we want to achieve in 2018.”

Team manager Rebecca Smith added: “It’s fantastic to get our plans in place at a relatively early stage so we can concentrate all our efforts on the 2018 season.

“Peter has done a brilliant job for us both at BSB and on the roads this year, so we are delighted to work with him again next year and we really do believe he can achieve even more success.

“As for Sylvain, he’s got loads of experience on the BMW and we’ll ensure the team will give him the best bike.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge at times but it’s one we’re prepared for and I’m sure he’ll do a great job for us.”

The opening round of the British Superbike Championship takes place at Donington Park on the weekend of March 31-April 2.