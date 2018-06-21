Hewson takes the singles title in fine style

There was a lower-than-expected turnout for the league singles this week, the blue riband event of the Skegness Darts League.

It usually attracts more than 30 players from both divisions but, with only 16 players turning out, it was a huge disappointment - no fewer than seven teams were not represented.

However, despite the low numbers the quality of darts played by those who were there was certainly not disappointing.

The format was the best of three, as played in the league.

Early games saw Kev Barker defeat Jim Wilson 2-0, while team mates Chris Simpson and Wez Elston clashed and in a cracker of a match, which Chris just edged 2-1.

Barker then proved too strong for Simpson in the next round, winning 2-0 to set up a semi-final clash with one of the favourites, Sam Hewson.

Hewson was in uncompromising mood and took the game 2-0 to book his place in the final.

In the bottom half of the draw, Kristian Thein beat Chris Fletcher 2-0 in a scrappy game, before losing to Mark Carter 2-1 in the quarter finals.

The semi-finals pitted Carter against Carl Abbiss and in a fantastic game Carter sprung something of a surprise, coming through 2-0 to meet Hewson in the final.

It was Hewson who took the singles crown, winning the final in fine style 2-0 with legs of 16 and 17 darts.

An impromptu blind pairs competition was won by Kev Barker and Stewart Giles, who beat Kristian Thein and Lee Yates in the final.

The Skegness Darts League presentation night takes place on Friday at the Working Mens Club, starting at 8pm.

This season’s roll of honour: Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One - champions Seaview Next Tuesday, runners up Rowdy Mob, high finish Ian Chamberlain (152); Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two - champions Red Arrows, runners-up Seaview Raiders, high finish Tim Clarke (123); Knock Out Cup - winners Seaview Next Tuesday, runners-up Rowdy Mob; Division Two singles - winner Peter East, runner-up Paul Tuplin; Div Two pairs - winners Peter East and Mark Chris Simpson, runners up David Reding and Steve Chapman; triples - winners Gordon Smith, Charlie Kemp and Rob Hewson, runners up Lee Yates, Martin Bell and Shaun Drury; doubles - winners Sam Hewson and Mark Thompson, runners-up - Rob Hewson and Charlie Kemp; blind pairs - winners Kevin Barker and Stewart Giles, runners up Lee Yates and Kristian Thein; singles - champion Sam Hewson, runner up Mark Carter.

Dean Winstanley is presenting the trophies and will also be taking on the leagues elite.

The players who will each play a leg against Dean are: Mark Carter, Charlie Kemp, Rob Hewson Mark Thompson, Martin Bell, Shaun Drury, Lee Yates, Gordon Smith, Kev Barker, Stewart Giles, Kristian Thein, Peter East, Mark Simpson, David Reding and Steve Chapman.

Dean will play a best-of-three game against Sam Hewson, and four other legs will be decided on the night.

Seaview Qualifiers conclude this week with: this evening (June 20) - Jesters Bar; Saturday, June 23 - Skegness Liberal Social Club; Sunday June 24 - Seaview Pub, Skegness.

The fourth Pro-Am Qualifier is taking place at Skegness Ex-Service Club on Friday, June 29, with the grand final of the Seaview Competition being played at Seaview, Skegness on Saturday, June 30.

Registration is from noon until 12.45pm for qualified players.

The pairs competition at the Seaview Pub Skegness on August 5 is limited to 16 pairs.

Twelve pairs have already entered.