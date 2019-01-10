Hewson’s stunning six 180s aids Seaview’s victory

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness’s Web Signs Division One, Ex Service 501s took on Seaview Next Tuesday with 70 scores of 100 or better.

These included 8x180s and a 171.

Sam Hewson, right, with organiser Chris Fletcher.

Seaview’s Sam Hewson put in a most stunning performance, hitting 100, 104, 123, 135, 2x140 and 6x180.

He also threw legs in 15, 17, 18 darts in the eight legs he played and was instrumental in their 7-5 victory, although his team mates did their bit too with Nathan Careless (6x100, 136, 2x140, 100 finish and a 14 darter), Kristian Thein (100, 105, 140, 180) and George Stocks (5x100, 140, 171) doing well.

The 501s were no slouches in the scoring stakes with Carl Abbiss (7x100, 140, 180, 115 finish and 2x15 dart legs and an 18), Chris Fletcher (5x100, 121), Gordon Smith (7x100, 120, 3x140 and an 18 dart leg) and Carl Parnham (5x100, 102, 120, 135, 2x140 and a 16 darter) impressing.

Highwayman took on under-achievers Ex Service Sports, winless at the foot of the table.

Sports won the opening set of singles 3-2 with Gary Garton (5x100), Bradley Martin (3x100, 5x140) and Pete Evans - gaining his first win of the season (5x100, 140) - doing well.

But Highwayman won both the doubles and trebles to lead 4-3.

Darren Taylor (3x100, 125, 2x140, 180, 100 checkout and a 14 dart leg) and Mark Oke (3x100, 107) put Highwayman 6-3 up before Bradley pulled one back for the Sports.

Lee Dore snr (5x100, 118, 120, 5x140) and Malc Tonkinson (3x100, 140) put an end to the heroics as Highwayman ran out 8-4 winners.

Wayne Clarke (7x100, 125, 4x140 and a 18 dart leg) was also on target for the Highwayman.

Dave Brewin also hit five tons.

Rowdy Mob hosted leaders The Attic and the two sides drew 6-6.

Rob Hewson, Greg Richardson (7x100, 122) and Charlie Kemp handed Attic a 3-2 singles lead but Rowdy Mob took both the doubles and the trebles to lead 5-3.

Mark Forman won the first singles for the hosts but the leaders rallied, winning the next three to lead 6-5 with only one game left.

David Tuplin (3x100, 116, 125, 140) won his game to claim a 6-6 draw.

The high scores in this game for Rowdy Mob were Mark Forman (3x100, 2x125, 2x133, 2x180), Rick Garner (6x100, 105, 121, 133, 137, 4x140), Martin Bell (100, 121, 138, 2x140) and Lee Yates (6x100, 121, 152 finish).

Attic’s Jonathan Thorndike (100, 120, 140), Rob Hewson (9x100, 105, 121, 122, 123, 138, 2x140), Charlie Kemp (8x100, 9x140 and 14 and 18 dart legs) threw well.

A basement battle saw Red Arrows host Ex Service Cobras, the closeness of the contest not shown as Cobras raced into an 8-0 lead.

Arrows’s Nick Casswell (8x100, 140), Richard Kinning (3x100, 120, 2x140), Stuart Hodson (7x100, 120) and Richard Jackson (5x100) won the final four singles to make the scores respectable.

Captain Andrew Cooper also hit 100, 126 while Cobras had Tom Thornton (3x100, 121), Darrell Webb (7x100, 3x140), Roy Parnham (123, 2x133) and Ken Wilson (5x100, 125, 4x140, 180) on the sheet.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, highflying Ex Service Spitfires raced into a 5-0 lead over Liberal Us after the singles, Rick Seaman (6x100), Liam Simms (3x100, 121, 134) and Martin Boss (7x100, 140) doing the most damage.

Liberal rallied but the damage was done as Spitfires ran out 6-2 winners.

Liberal had Hayley Reeson (3x100, 140), Paul Fox (2x100), Stewart Giles (100, 121, 140), James Jenkins (3x100) and Matt Reeson (2x100, 109, 1380 on the scoresheet.

Jewson Seaview Raiders were at home to Vine Allstars and soon took an early 3-0 lead with Rob O’Brien (2x100, 125, 140), Peter East (100, 140) and Kevin West (100, 105, 2x140) in form, this despite L. Polish hitting 171 for the Allstars.

The Allstars then won the last two singles to leave it 3-2, but then the Raiders won everything else to end up convincing 6-2 winners.

Liberal Lads took on bottom team Welcome Hillbillies, dishing out an 8-0 beating with high scores from Mark Carter (100, 121), Rob Harker (100, 140), Terry Cox (129, 2x140) and Gordon McQuillan (7x100, 140).

WMC Aces met leaders Cricket Club and, through Paul Lucas (3x100, 116) and Steven Bourke they took a 2-0 lead.

But the Aces stormed back to win the next three singles to lead 3-2.

David Reding (4x100, 127) and Mick Seager won the singles to put the aces 4-2 up, and then Gareth Jowett (3x100, 125, 140), Spencer Davis (2x100, 140) and Mick Jones (100, 121, 127) won the triples, including a 21-dart leg, to make the game safe, running out eventual 6-2 victors, the Cricket Club’s first defeat.