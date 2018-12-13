Gripping contests... but it’s all change at the top

There were some great games in the Sid Dennis and Sons Dart League Skegness’s Web Signs Division One as a top-of-the-table top clash saw Seaview Next Tuesday take on leaders Rowdy Mob.

In a game that saw 2x180 each for Nathan Careless and Kristian Thein, it was the rampant Seaview that ran out 9-3 winners.

Careless also hit 5x100, 140 and a 16 dart leg, Thein hit 2x100, 2x140 and a 14 darter, Tony Parkin chipped in with 7x100, 140, and Kev Barker had 4x100,140.

Rowdy Mob’s replies came from David Tuplin (2x100, 101, 125, 130, 2x140), Rick Garner (7x100 and a 17 dart leg), Shaun Drury (4x100, 121, 140) and Martin Bell (6x100, 2x121, 140) but they are off top spot.

The Attic went top, but didn’t have it all their own way at Cobras, trailing 3-2 after the opening singles with Darrell Webb (4x100, 20 dart leg), Tom Thornton (7x100, 140) and Ian Chamberlain (2x100, 122, 140 and 101 finish) throwing well.

The doubles and trebles were shared and when the Cobras won the first two of the last set of singles, with Ken Wilson (4x100, 101, 121,140) in form to give them a 6-3 lead, the draw was secured.

Rob Hewson (4x100, 121, 123, 3x140, 2x180 and a 21 darter to go with his earlier 15 and 17 dart legs) and Charlie Kemp (4x100, 125, 134, 5x140 and 2x16 dart legs) won their singles to leave it at 6-5 to the Cobras, Phillip Nelson (4x100) keeping his nerve to win his game and gain an unlikely draw.

In a game with 60 sheet shots, Red Arrows took on Highwayman and an upset was on the cards when they led 4-3.

Scott Smith (5x100, 125,140, 180 115 finish and a 19 darter), captain Wayne Clarke (2x100, 2x134, 140), Lee Dore Snr (2x100, 136, 140) and Dave Brewin (3x100, 105, 2x125, 2x140) had other ideas and won all their singles to secure a 7-5 win.

The Arrows played well, however, with cracking scores from Richard Jackson (2x100, 2x140), Mark Simpson (7x100, 114, 139 122 finish), Stuart Hodson (5x100) and Paul Tuplin (4x100, 122, 138, 140).

An in-house derby pitted Ex Service Sports against Ex Service 501s.

Sports that raced into a 3-1 lead with Mark Gray (7x100, 4x140, 180 and 2x18 dart legs), Graham Froud and Brad Martin (3x100, 125, 134, 135, 140) gaining the wins.

The 501s struck back with Carl Parnham (6x100, 134, 135, 2x140), Wayne Burles (3x100, 139), Carl Abbiss (121, 139, 3x140, 180 and an 18 darter), Chris Fletcher (3x100, 103, 123, 2x140 and legs of 17 and 20 darts) and Liam Clark (3x100, 103 125 and a fantastic bull finish in the pairs) took all the rest to earn a fantastic 9-3 win.

Pete Evans hit 3x100, 2x140 but remains played 12, won nil.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, a top-of-the-table clash as Cricket Club saw Ex Service Spitfires arrive.

After winning the singles 4-1 it was the Cricket Club that held the upper hand, Brett Dennis (100, 2x140) and Jamie Epton (3x100) being two of the culprits.

Liam Simms (2x100, 121, 177) was the big hitter for the Spitfires.

Liberal Lads beat Jewson Seaview Raiders 7-1.

Liberal had Gordon Mcquillan (8x100, 121, 2x140 and a 17 dart leg), Mark Carter (4x100, 140), Eric Hammond (100, 137, 140), Robert Harker (100, 105), and Chris Fisher (3x100, 119) on the scoresheet, while the Raiders had Rob O’Brien (125, 135), Mark Dannatt (124, 135), Ray Witton (100, 140) and Sean Bates (2x125) throwing well.

Vine Allstars met WMC Aces and the singles proved vital.

Aces stormed into a 4-1 lead despite Vine’s M. Spence hitting 140, 180, gaining their only point. Vine had N. Bradley (2x140) and D. Pendrigh (125, 140) in form but Aces were rampan,t winning everything else to record a fine 7-1 win.

David Reding (2x123, 140), youngster Kyle Davis (119, 136, 140) and pensioner Tony Goodwin (2x133) were on the sheet.

Welcome Hillbillies hosted Liberal Us in a basement battle and the home side held the initiative after the singles with a narrow 3-2 win thanks to Nidge Stocks, John Upton and Alan Lowis, but the trebles and doubles were shared.

Hayley Reeson (100, 140) was on the sheet for the Liberal, so going into the team game the Welcome led 4-3.

However, Liberal forced a 4-4 draw.