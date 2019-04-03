Grading success for judo club members

Members of Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs attended the local grading at Seathorne School.

This was an opportunity for all students to demonstrate their fighting prowess against other students and achieve higher-rated belts, having already being assessed on their theory.

Harold Hogg received a club hoodie, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, which was presented by Sensei Malcolm Sawyer.

Full results and new grades:

Juveniles (5-8 years) - Brogan Steadman (red 1 white), David Gyurovszki and Max Chapman (red 2 white), James Webb (red 2 yellow), Lukas Gruzauskas (red 1 orange), Bence Gyurovszki (red 2 green), Conscanca Hidalgo (red 3 green).

Juniors (8–16 years) - Cody Steadman, Jacobi-Joe Welbourn and Alfie Fletcher (white 1 yellow), Toby Chapman and Harold Hogg (white 2 yellow), Aidan Fox (white 3 yellow), Jasmine Hogg, Charlie Webb and Larry Ling-Hall (yellow), Liberty Scott, Logan Higgins, Robbie Hurst and Scarlet Atkins (yellow 1 orange), Sophie Cheuk (orange), Danielle Titterton (orange 1 green), Grace Ramsden (orange 3 green), Bradley Meese (green 2 blue), Thomas Lemmon (blue), Jake Meese (blue 2 brown), Nicole Meese (brown).

In addition to the grading Seathorne Judo Club awarded its Judoka of the Month to Harold Hogg for a committed and spirited display against much larger opposition in his grading and for his ongoing enthusiasm for the sport.

For information about the Judo clubs, ring Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977 or Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or visit http://www.skegnessjudo.co.uk

The club welcomes new members from five years upwards.