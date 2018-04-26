Good Sports go top in finely-poised division

It’s all change at the top of the Skegness Darts League.

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One leaders Rowdy Mob were beaten 7-5 at home by Ex Service 501s , who were three points off the pace before the match.

They shared the singles to make it 3-3, leaving it perfectly poised for the doubles where Chris Fletcher and Rob Hewson (100, 121, 125, 134, 139, 3x140) won the first for the 501s against Thomas Atkinson (2x100, 121) and Martin Bell (5x100, 125, 2x140) to give them the edge.

Next up was another pairs win for the away side as Charlie Kemp (5x100, 129, 3x140) and Gordon Smith (5x100, 139, 140, 180) beat Rick Garner (3x100, 121, 2x140) and David Tuplin (2x100) to put the match beyond doubt.

Colin Lees (100, 118, 125) and Lee Yates won the final pairs for the Mob against Martin Boss (100, 120, 121) and Chris Butler.

Ex Service Sports secured the 8-4 win they needed to leapfrog the Mob against strugglers Dartaholics.

Pete Evans (2x100, 140), Graham Froud (5x100, 2x140), Brad Martin (3x100, 4x140, 180) and Mark Gray (2x140) raced into a 4-0 lead, but Russ Millar (100, 140) and Scott Millar (3x100) won the last two for the Dartaholics to make it 4-2 after the singles.

The first two pairs were shared, with Robert Harker (2x100, 138, 140 and a 140 checkout) throwing well for the Dartaholics.

It was 6-4 to the Sports going into the final game, but Mark Gray and Graham Froud kept their nerve to win, giving an 8-4 result to the Sports.

It’s tight at the top now with Sports leading the way on 18 points, Rowdy Mob second on 17 and Seaview Next Tuesday and the 501s joint third on 16, although Seaview have a game in hand.

Mid-table sides Ex Service Cobras and Liberal Lads met.

It was all square after the singles and the lads took the first doubles with Terry Cox and Paul Gelder (100, 2x140) on top to give them the edge.

The Cobra’s took the next two to end up 7-5 winners, with Ian Chamberlain leading the way for the home side with 3x100, 2x121, 125, 138.

Cricket Club could not field a team this week, Barkham Arms handed a 9-3 win.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two, another team failing to put a team out was Liberal Lads, Red Arrows given a 9-3 win.

Seaview Raiders had a comfortable 10-2 victory over Vine, with Ray Witton (2x100, 122 finish), Peter East (3x100) and Kieran Steven Emsen (2x100, 101) doing the damage for the Raiders.

Leaders WMC Aces raced into a 5-1 singles lead over Welcome Hillbillies with Kyle Davis (120) and Tony Goodwin (120, 127, 171) throwing well.

The Aces won two of the doubles to come out 9-3 winners.

Again there’s not much separating the top sides as Aces lead the way on 17, the Arrows second on 16 Seaview Raiders third on 14.

The latest Seaview qualifiers were won by Shaun Willson (Grange, Chapel St Leonards) and Martin Motson (The Anchor, Friskney), who will compete in June 30’s finale.

The Qualifiers continue this week at White Hart, Alford on April 26 (7.30pm), Skegness Liberal and Social Club on April 28 (1.3pm) and the Courtyard, Derby on April 29 (2pm).