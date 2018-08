The Skegness Darts WMC Open will be held on Friday.

Entry costs £5 for this money-in, money-out event, which is now a best-of-seven format.

Registration is from 8pm, action beginning at 8.30pm.

Friday, September 7 is the AGM and joining meeting for the Winter League.

All teams are to be represented, the joining fee is again capped at £30.