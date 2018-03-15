Forman books place in the Pro-Am again

The Skegness Darts Pro-Am Qualifiers got underway this week - with Mark Forman coming out on top from a massive field of 35 entrants.

They all entered with dreams of playing alongside one of the professionals on November 4 at the Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club.

Three preliminary games took place with Lee Yates, Jim Wilson and Chris Simpson winning to make the first round proper.

Round one saw Martin Bell, one of the favourites, first up against Andy Hardy.

Bell survived a scare as he just held on to record a 2-1 win.

He then went on to beat Nick Casswell 2-0 to reach the quarters.

Scott Smith beat Yates and Wayne Burles to meet Bell in the quarters.

But Bell had the upper hand in this fantastic match to progress into the semi-final round.

Forman was to be his opponent as he brushed aside Paige Birch, Jim Wilson and Rick Garner, defeating them all 2-0 .

The other half of the draw saw Kristian Thein beat Stuart Hodson 2-0.

Rob O’Brien was waiting for him in the next round after beating Sean Kirby 2-0.

O’Brien threw some excellent darts and won 2-0 to cause a bit of an upset, but Pete Evans proved too strong for him as he cruised into the semis.

Another player not to drop a leg was Simpson, who followed his prelim win by beating Kyle Davis and then his dad Spencer, followed by Mark Gray, all 2-0.

In the semis he beat Evans 2-0 to move to another final.

Forman had a cracking game against Bell, coming through 2-1.

Simpson and Forman met in the final after midnight, with Forman - who has qualified for every previous Pro-Am - beaten in the first leg.

But he came from behind to win 2-1 and ensure his record remained intact.

The Pros taking part this year will be: Jamie Caven (sponsored by Batemans Brewery), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs, Skegness), Lorraine Winstanley (The Saxby), Anastasia Dobromyslova (Fabrique Creations), Dean Winstanley (Home Style Outlet), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), TBC (Seaview Pub), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering). The referee will be Mark Waters (DS Trophies) and Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U) will be the MC.