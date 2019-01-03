Forman and Webb into darts finale

Mark Forman booked his place in the Skegness Darts League’s Lowe v Mitchell showpiece event following his success at the recent qualifier at Skegness Liberal and Social Club.

The pick of the first round saw Carl Abbiss meet Sam Hewson in an absolute cracker of a match, which Sam edged 2-1.

Sam continued his good form as he eased through to the semi-finals without dropping another leg, defeating James Richards and David Tuplin.

Chris Fletcher and Rick Seaman renewed their rivalry with Chris coming out on top 2-1.

His next opponent was youngster Kyle Davis, who had earlier beaten Mark Carter 2-1.

Kyle was no match for the experienced Fletcher as he won 2-1 to move into the quarters where Scott Sutton was waiting for him after his victories over Mark Williams and Rick Garner.

Scott won 2-0 to set up a semi clash with Hewson.

The other half of the draw saw Mark Simpson throwing some excellent darts, beating Hayley Reeson and Pete Evans, both 2-0.

Wayne Burles is another showing good form of late and beat Eric Hammond 2-1 before coming up against Mark Forman.

Mark had beaten Stewart Giles and Lee Yates and eventually won through 2-1 to claim his semi spot against Mark Simpson.

Forman went through 2-1 in a game which swung both ways.

Sam Hewson met Scott Sutton in the other semi and this pair of big hitters didn’t disappoint, Scott winning the deciding leg.

However, Mark won 2-0 in the final.

Darrell Webb will join Mark and Terry Cox in the main event on March 1, where two teams will be captained by pros John Lowe and Scott Mitchell, after winning a Last Man Standing competition at the Liberal Club.

There were 26 entries all hoping to draw a late number.

Debutant Adam Clarke was the first player out and he met number two Chris Fletcher.

Chris just prevailed and also beat Scott Smith before losing to Phil Muggeson, who was knocked out by Nick Casswell.

He, in turn, lost to Spencer Davis.

Gordon Smith embarked on a run of 11 wins, hitting 2x15 dart legs and a 16 darter as well as three maximums.

Scott Sutton ended his fantastic run, also beating Darren Taylor before finding Rick Seaman too strong for him.

Rick added the scalp of Mark Simpson before losing out to David Tuplin.

David was no match for Hayley Reeson, who stormed her way to the final, beating Paul Tuplin and youngster Kyle Davis to set up a showdown with Darrell Webb, who drew number .

Darrell won the game with a fantastic 90 finish.

The next qualifier is a double in, double out best-of-three contest at the Liberal on Sunday.

Registration is at 1.30pm.