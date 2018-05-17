Fine display sees Red Arrows claim title

The Skegness Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Division One saw a top-of-the-table tussle at the Ex Service as the 501s took on the Sports.

And thanks to Rob Hewson (3x100, 121, 133, 2x135, 138, 2x140, 19 and 20 dart legs), Charlie Kemp (100, 3x140), Rick Seaman (100, 123) and Gordon Smith (4x100, 101, 110, 123, and a 19 darter), the 501s raced into a 4-2 singles lead.

But after the first two doubles were shared, Gary Garton (100, 125) and Pete Evans (5x100, 125) held their nerve to secure Sports a 6-6 draw.

Mark Gray (4x100, 4x140) and Brad Martin (3x100, 101, 110, 125, 140) were also on target for the Sports.

Seaview Next Tuesday remain at the head of affairs after a crushing 12-0 win over the Liberal Lads, and the title will be theirs if they can win their two remaining games.

Mark Thompson (2x100, 135, 2x140), Sam Hewson (2x100, 121, 125, 2x140), Tony Parkin (2x100, 2x140), Kev Barker (3x100, 125, 140) and Kristian Thein (3x100, 121, 2x140) helped their cause, while Eric Hammond (100, 120, 121, 125), Gordon Mcquillan (100, 121, 140) and Mark Carter (3x100, 102) were on target for the Liberal.

Basement team Cricket Club were relegated after their 11-1 defeat to Cobras, Ken Wilson (2x100, 3x140) and Ian Chamberlain (140, 180) on the sheet for the Cobras, while Alistair Ainsworth (123, 180) did well for the Cricket Club.

Rowdy Mob took a 5-1 singles lead against Dartaholics, who are fighting to stay in this division. Mark Forman (100, 132, 3x140, and a 136 finish), Rick Garner (4x100, 125, 140) and Martin Bell (5x100, 140) did the most damage.

They then won the opening two doubles to make the result safe, and Dartaholics’ last pair of Rob O’Brien (100, 109, 2x125) and Russ Millar won to make the final score 9-3 to the Mob.

Adam Dickens (100, 138, 140) and Robert Harker (100, 140) were also on the sheet for the Dartaholics.

Two points separate the top-four, Seaview top on 22, followed by Rowdy Mob and 501s (21), and Sports (20).

Red Arrows secured the Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two title against Welcome Hillbillies, looking every inch the champions as they raced into a 5-1 singles lead.

Stuart Hodson (2x100, 105), Nick Casswell (100, 125, 140), Paul Tuplin (100, 140) and Mark Simpson (2x100, 2x125, 140) turning the screw.

Hillbillies captain Nidge Stocks (2x100, 116, 125) was the solitary point scorer over Arrows captain Andrew Cooper.

Hillbillies took the first doubles, but the 9-3 win was secured.

Long-time leaders WMC Aces hosted the Vine, sharing the singles and first two doubled to leave the score poised at 5-5.

Mick Seager (2x100, 125) and David Reding were pipped by the Vine’s D. Pendrigh and M. Spence (120, 140) as they secured a 7-5 win.

Miles Hartley (4x100, 101, 121, 125, and a 122 finish) was the pick of Vine high scorers.

Liberal Us could not field a side against the Seaview Raiders, who were gifted a 9-3 win.

The Division Two singles and Blind Draw Pairs will be held at the Working Men’s Club this coming Friday, registration from 8pm.