Fab five-hour mark at Glen Ogle Ultra

Skegness and Distict Running Club proudly attended the Lincolnshire Sports Awards last Thursday evening to support club member Mark Sands, who was nominated for the Veteran of the Year award.

Skegness and District run leaders were also invited to the ceremony in recognition of their hard work in co-ordinating couch to 5k courses at Boston, Skegness, Spilsby and Horncastle this year.

Mark Sands. ViRR8YSTihmcHtH49MXR

Paul Wilson represented SADRC at the Glen Ogle 33 mile ultra on Saturday.

It rained heavily from start to finish on the circular route from the villages of Killin to Strathyre, following much of the old Glen Ogle railway line.

Paul was hoping for a five-hour time, so was chuffed with 5:03 due to three minutes taking on food at half way.

The Three Rivers Challenge, starting in South Kyme, is a 15-mile race of roads and river banks along the rivers Slea, Witham and Skirth.

At the time of press, Sunday’s final results were still unpublished.

However, SADRC rose to the challenge with seven entrants, two of whom took the top two places - Mark Sands and Chris Reader respectively.

Also in attendance for the club were Curtis Jones, Emma Marshall-Telfer, Helen and Charlie Luff and Jayne Wallis.

Alistair Frost completed the Bonfire Burn 10km on Sunday alongside his sister.

It is a multi-terrain course passing along the northern county fringe of Cambridgeshire.

Alistair crossed the finish line in a fantastic time of 44.31.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk