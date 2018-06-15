England call-up for young Darcie

Skegness table tennis star Darcie Proud has been named in the England squad for the European Youth Championships in Romania next month.
The 14-year-old will travel to Cluj-Napoca for the event, which runs from July 15-24.
She will compete in the junior girls’ team event alongside Denise Payet, Charlotte Bardsley and Megan Gidney.
Darcie has recently had success on the international stage, helping England to win a team silver medal at the Cadet 6 Nations last month, with hosts Germany taking the gold.
She is pictured (second right) with her teammates.