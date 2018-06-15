England call-up for young Darcie

Skegness table tennis star Darcie Proud has been named in the England squad for the European Youth Championships in Romania next month.

The 14-year-old will travel to Cluj-Napoca for the event, which runs from July 15-24.

Darcie (second right) and he teammates in Germany.

She will compete in the junior girls’ team event alongside Denise Payet, Charlotte Bardsley and Megan Gidney.

Darcie has recently had success on the international stage, helping England to win a team silver medal at the Cadet 6 Nations last month, with hosts Germany taking the gold.

She is pictured (second right) with her teammates.