Duathlon joy for Skegness tri pair

Skegness Triathlon Club members Pete Nicholls and Paul Harvey raced the Rockingham Duathlon this weekend.

The event is held at the motor speedway in Corby, Northamptonshire.

With a smooth tarmac surface, free from potholes and traffic, the race is very popular with athletes wanting a personal best time for the multi-sport event.

Both competed in a 5k run, 19k bike and 5k run sprint distance duathlon.

Weather conditions stayed dry for the race but the wind made it challenging for the athletes.

Results: Pete Nicholls - 1:16.42 (20th out of 140 in age group); Paul Harvey - 1:37.37.